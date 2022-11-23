Aging & Style
Man thrown over bridge in brawl after Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday night

Police are investigating an incident where a man was thrown over the side of a bridge outside...
Police are investigating an incident where a man was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium.(CBS Newspath)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they are investigating a man being thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium following Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

A fan-captured cellphone video showed two men brawling on a bridge near Rivers Lake after the game, according to one person who witnessed the chaos. He said that the fight broke out as things got crowded when all of the fans leaving the game began to cross the bridge, CBS News reported.

After a couple of seconds of scuffling, one of the men grabs the other and pulls him towards the railing, lifting him over the side and pushing him onto the elevated stairs below.

Police are investigating an incident where a man was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium.

Bystanders yelled for the man to stop as he pushed the other over the side, and according to a witness, a number of them followed him as he attempted to flee from the area.

It was unclear if any arrests were made or if the man suffered any injuries after landing several feet below the bridge.

The Inglewood Police Department said that they were made aware of the video on Tuesday and launched an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

