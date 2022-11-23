Aging & Style
KCPD looking for missing man with medical conditions

John M. Schwarz.
John M. Schwarz.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City police are looking for a missing man who never made it to a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday.

According the KCPD, John M. Schwarz was supposed to be at a local hospital for a 2:30 p.m. appointment. However, he never showed up.

GPS coordinates place him in the area of Arrowhead Stadium at 7 p.m. Then, they show he was driving in the area of I-670 and/or Bartle Hall around 8 p.m.

Schwarz might be driving a silver 2012 Lexus with MO plates of “ARMYW4.”

He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and who weighs 180 pounds.

The police say that Schwarz lives with dementia and several other medical conditions that require medication.

His family is very concerned for his wellbeing.

If see him or know where he is, you are asked to call 911.

