KCKPD investigating shooting on southbound I-635

The view from a KC Scout camera in the area of I-635 and Kansas Avenue.
The view from a KC Scout camera in the area of I-635 and Kansas Avenue.(KC Scout)
By Zoe Brown and Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating shooting that happened on I-635 on Wednesday afternoon.

At 11:27 a.m., the police received a call regarding a shooting into a vehicle in the area of southbound I-635 and Kansas Avenue.

When police arrived, they did find a victim. That individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. That person’s condition is currently unknown.

There is no suspect information or description available at this time. No one has been taken into custody, either.

This has closed the southbound lanes of the interstate past Kansas Avenue. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. This is a breaking news situation.

