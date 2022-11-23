KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Pet Project has a record high number of animals in the shelter’s care.

In just the first 22 days of November, nearly 800 pets have come into KC Pet Project. They are caring for approximately 1,000 animals across all of their locations.

“Every single day, we get 40 to 50 new pets,” said KC Pet Project’s Chief Communications Officer Tori Fugate. “We are as full as we can be.”

KC Pet Project is using pop-up emergency housing in other rooms to accommodate the large number of animals in need of homes.

Due to being at capacity at the shelter, KC Pet Project started their Black Friday Adoption Special early.

Dog and cat adoptions will be “Name Your Price Adoptions” through Sunday, Nov. 27 at the KC Campus for Animal Care, the Zona Rosa Adoption Center, and the Petco on 95th Street (cats only).

Pets in foster homes also qualify for the special.

Puppies, kittens, and specialty breeds are excluded from the special.

“Helping us by adopting and by fostering will literally save a life at KC Pet Project,” Fugate said. “This is why adopting and fostering are so critically important. If you want to take a pet into a foster home, we would love to hear from you.”

You can view adoptable pets on their website.

All KC Pet Project locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. They will reopen for normal hours on Friday.

For more information on becoming a foster visit the KC Pet Project website to sign up.

Donations may be made here to support the daily care, medicine and food needed for hundreds of pets in the shelter. The most needed in-kind donations right now are canned dog and puppy food, hot dogs, large and extra-large wire kennels, and new or used leashes.

You can purchase items directly from the shelter’s Amazon or Chewy wish lists via this link.

