KC Crime Stoppers: Jimmy Peoples
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has stated Jimmy Peoples is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Clay County, Missouri.
His last known address was near 74th Terrace and North Stark Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
He is described as a 31-year-old Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
