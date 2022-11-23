KC Crime Stoppers: Jimmy Peoples

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has stated Jimmy Peoples is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Clay County, Missouri.

His last known address was near 74th Terrace and North Stark Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

He is described as a 31-year-old Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

