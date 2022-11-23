Aging & Style
Kansas City police investigating homicide near 56th & Swope

File photo - police lights.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is spending Wednesday afternoon investigating a homicide.

The police said it happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of E. 56th Street.

That is near the intersection of E. 56th Street and Swope Parkway/Cleveland Avenue. It also appears to be north of Swope Parkway Church of Christ.

When police arrived the scene, they found an adult man in the front yard of a residence who had passed away from “unknown injuries.”

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

