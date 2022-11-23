Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

FORECAST: Nearly 60 Wednesday, with a storm system on the way

By Greg Bennett
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High-pressure begins to shift to the east, and the area of low pressure with its respective frontal boundaries is transitioning out of the Central Plains and into the Missouri River Valley. This means we will keep a southerly flow with our wind all day, which will allow warm, moist air to build, creating afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Heavy clouds will build throughout the day, with gusts between 20 and 25 mph.

By Wednesday evening, between the hours of 8 and 10 p.m., we can start seeing isolated showers throughout the area. Isolated showers will remain clear into Thursday early afternoon, as the storm system slowly passes to the east. Most of the energy is expected to the south here, however another round of wet weather can be expected by Saturday, which is expected to be widespread.

Severe weather is unlikely during this time of rain chances, but heavy downpours and breezy conditions cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will fall to near-seasonal, hovering between the upper 40s and lower 50s through the weekend and into early next week. By mid-week next week, colder air will deepen across the area, and high temperatures will drop to the lower 40s

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday
FORECAST: Nearly 60 Wednesday, with a storm system on the way
Clouds are expected to increase Wednesday afternoon and hinder temperatures from achieving the...
FORECAST: Mild temperature to continue Wednesday
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: Wind chill brings feels-like temps down Tuesday
Tuesday will be another very mild day. Highs will rebound into the upper 50s!
FORECAST: Mild temperatures expected Tuesday