FORECAST: Nearly 60 Wednesday, with a storm system on the way

High-pressure begins to shift to the east, and the area of low pressure with its respective frontal boundaries is transitioning out of the Central Plains and into the Missouri River Valley. This means we will keep a southerly flow with our wind all day, which will allow warm, moist air to build, creating afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Heavy clouds will build throughout the day, with gusts between 20 and 25 mph.

By Wednesday evening, between the hours of 8 and 10 p.m., we can start seeing isolated showers throughout the area. Isolated showers will remain clear into Thursday early afternoon, as the storm system slowly passes to the east. Most of the energy is expected to the south here, however another round of wet weather can be expected by Saturday, which is expected to be widespread.

Severe weather is unlikely during this time of rain chances, but heavy downpours and breezy conditions cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will fall to near-seasonal, hovering between the upper 40s and lower 50s through the weekend and into early next week. By mid-week next week, colder air will deepen across the area, and high temperatures will drop to the lower 40s

