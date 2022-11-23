Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.

Ultimately, the authorities recovered the body of a Black man from the lake. No other description or possible age range has been provided yet.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

