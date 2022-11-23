Fatal crash closes Northbound 71 Highway past Bannister Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Northbound 71 Highway is closed past Bannister Road due to a fatal crash.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m.

Several vehicles may have been involved in the accident. One vehicle, an SUV, rolled over multiple times.

The police department said that one person has died as a result of the crash. They also said that at least one child is trapped in a vehicle.

An estimated clearance time is not yet available but, given the size of the incident, it looks like it could last through most people’s evening commute.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. No further information is currently available.

