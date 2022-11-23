Aging & Style
Fatal crash closes Northbound 71 Highway past Bannister Road

Northbound 71 Highway was closed past Bannister Road due to a crash on Wednesday evening.
Northbound 71 Highway was closed past Bannister Road due to a crash on Wednesday evening.(KC Scout)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Northbound 71 Highway is closed past Bannister Road due to a fatal crash.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m.

Several vehicles may have been involved in the accident. One vehicle, an SUV, rolled over multiple times.

The police department said that one person has died as a result of the crash. They also said that at least one child is trapped in a vehicle.

An estimated clearance time is not yet available but, given the size of the incident, it looks like it could last through most people’s evening commute.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. No further information is currently available.

