Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit.

Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park open for the season on Wednesday evening, as organizers once again expect thousands to show up.

The holiday fireworks show (Christmas In The Sky) will be at Longview Lake Beach from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to start the festivities. Those free festivities begins with a holiday stage show starting at 6 p.m., featuring the Quality Hill Playhouse Holiday cabaret cast, soul harpist Calvin Arsenia, and singers and dancers from Monica’s School of Dance in Lee’s Summit. The fireworks show is set for 8 p.m.

Then the drive-thru Christmas lights display (Christmas In The Park) begins at 8:20 p.m. at the Frank White Jr. Softball Complex at 3901 SW Longview Park Road. That includes a million lights and 200 animated displays.

Christmas In The Park will then run nightly from 5:30 to 10 p.m. (11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays) through Dec. 31.

“Every year we add an exciting new display to the Christmas in the Park experience,” said Jackson Co. Parks + Rec Director Michele Newman. “This year, we are adding a fun-filled 125-foot ‘candy land’ display. At its center is a 28-foot lighted gumball machine surrounded by colorful ribbon candies, lollipops, and peppermints that is sure to delight children of all ages.”

“Nothing ceases to amaze me about what our parks + rec team can do,” said Jackson Co. Executive Frank White, Jr. “Their innovation and creativity is the reason we have so much success bringing people together in the spirit of joy, love and giving each and every year. It is truly an honor to be a part of countless family’s holiday tradition for decades and we look forward to dazzling them for many more to come.”

Parks + Rec said nearly three million people have made the drive through Christmas in the Park since opening in 1987.

There is no charge for the drive-thru event, but donations are accepted with proceeds divided among 39 area charities. They said Jackson County provided more than $1.2 million to more than 1,000 local charities since it began.

