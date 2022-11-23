Aging & Style
Chiefs place Clyde Edwards-Helaire on reserve/injured list

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during the first...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been put on the reserve/injured list, according to The Kansas City Chiefs.

The running back sustained a high angle sprain as the Chiefs were taking on the Chargers last weekend.

He will be out for at least four weeks, according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“We have activated T Lucas Niang from Reserve/PUP,” the Chiefs also said in their tweet. “We have signed TE Kendall Blanton to the Practice Squad.”

“We have placed TE Jordan Franks on Practice Squad; Injured,” they added.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

