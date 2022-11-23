Boy in critical condition following near drowning in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A boy under the age of 5 is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a bathtub on Tuesday night.

It happened in a unit at the Village at Lionsgate Apartments, in the area of W. 146th Court and W. 146th Place. That is a couple blocks east of Metcalf Avenue.

First responders went the apartment at 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a child who may have drowned in a bathtub. The caller said the boy wasn’t breathing and that CPR was being performed.

The boy was taken from to a local hospital for treatment. At last check, he was described as being in “very critical condition.”

The near drowning is reportedly an accident and no foul play is suspected.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any pertinent updates.

