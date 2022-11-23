Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Boy in critical condition following near drowning in Overland Park

Generic.
Generic.(Unsplash photo)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A boy under the age of 5 is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a bathtub on Tuesday night.

It happened in a unit at the Village at Lionsgate Apartments, in the area of W. 146th Court and W. 146th Place. That is a couple blocks east of Metcalf Avenue.

First responders went the apartment at 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a child who may have drowned in a bathtub. The caller said the boy wasn’t breathing and that CPR was being performed.

The boy was taken from to a local hospital for treatment. At last check, he was described as being in “very critical condition.”

The near drowning is reportedly an accident and no foul play is suspected.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any pertinent updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man who may have been suicidal.
Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner
More and more holiday displays are being added as we get closer to Christmas. Union Station...
Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station
Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson
The first of 22 tiny mobile homes was put in place today in what used to be a mobile home...
Community in KCK for chronically houseless receives first tiny home
The KCPD is investigating a double homicide that happened in the area of E. 28th Street and...
KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect