Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

World Cup stunner! Saudi Arabia beats Argentina 2-1

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts disappointed during the World Cup group C soccer match between...
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts disappointed during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday.

Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.

Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis their greatest win. Messi rolled in a penalty to give Argentina a 10th-minute lead.

This also rivals shocking results such as Senegal beating then-titleholder France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States stunning England by the same score in 1950.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Plaza lights turn on for 93rd year, as the Country Club Plaza turns 100 years old.
First Look: Plaza lights to shine for 93rd year
The Plaza lights turn on for 93rd year, as the Country Club Plaza turns 100 years old.
Plaza lights celebrate 93rd year, while the Plaza itself turns 100
Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal...
Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows
The Kansas City soccer community got a little bit bigger today as KC Parks & Recreation is...
New soccer facility opens in Swope Park