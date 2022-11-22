Aging & Style
Spire West customers to see 9 percent increase on natural gas bill after rate approval

By Greg Dailey
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Spire Gas customers can expect an increase in payments after new natural gas rates were approved Tuesday morning.

The Missouri Public Service Commission announced Spire East and Spire West customers will see natural gas rates change taking effect on Nov. 29, 2022.

According to the MPSC, current rates will be changed to the following:

  • Spire East customers: From $0.60 per Ccf. (per hundred cubic feet) to $0.71 per Ccf. — 18.33 percent increase
  • Spire West customers: From $0.79 per Ccf. (per hundred cubic feet) to $0.92 per Ccf. — 16.45 percent increase

Spire West told KCTV5 Tuesday with the natural gas rate increase, the average monthly bill will increase by $8.14, or 9.16 percent.

The Missouri Public Service Commission stated the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers generally makes up approximately 50-55 percent of a customer’s total monthly natural gas bill.

Spire Gas has pushed for a 13 percent rate increase on base rates for western Missouri residents.

Spire’s staff explained at a public meeting in Kansas City last month that the extra money the company is seeking is for a revenue deficiency.

The MPSC advised the following to help with managing utility bills:

  • Add attic insulation if necessary
  • Place weather stripping around doors, use plastic film covering and caulk windows to keep heat from escaping from your home
  • Change or replace furnace filters each month when dirty
  • Have your chimney checked for blockage
  • Close fireplace dampers when the fireplace is not being used
  • Have your heating system checked and tuned up, if needed
  • Place an approved insulated cover jacket around the hot water heater
  • Consider getting professional help for any projects that are beyond your capabilities
  • Contact your local utility company to ask about energy-saving tips and programs.

Spire West provides natural gas service to more than 500,000 customers in Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon counties.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to reflect the monthly price and percentage increase of the average customer’s bill.

