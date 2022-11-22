Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested

The 14-year-old was wanted on two counts of Capital Murder.
By Ty Storey, Ken Curtis, WTVY Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Alabama say a 14-year-old boy suspected in the fatal shootings of two women has been arrested. He may be charged as an adult.

Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr., 14, was taken into custody Monday on charges of capital murder, according to Dothan Police. He will be detained at the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center, WTVY reports.

No additional information has been released regarding Oliver, due to court order restrictions.

Oliver was wanted in relation to the killings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. The two women were found fatally shot Sunday night in a Dothan home.

Police say neither victim lived at the home located on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue. They add that they believe a gathering was taking place at that time. But other than the victims, no one else was at the scene when authorities arrived.

Police say Oliver also had active juvenile pickup orders for two counts of first-degreee attempted assault and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in relation to a July incident.

Before his arrest, courts issued an order allowing Oliver’s information to be released for the sake of public safety. Alabama juvenile privacy laws typically do not allow the release of juvenile information in criminal cases.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in...
Supreme Court takes Jack Daniel’s case against dog toy maker
Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal...
Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows
The Kansas City soccer community got a little bit bigger today as KC Parks & Recreation is...
New soccer facility opens in Swope Park
The Kansas City soccer community got a little bit bigger today as KC Parks & Recreation is...
New soccer facility opens in Swope Park