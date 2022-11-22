Pet of the Day: Jakari

The Leavenworth County Humane Society has adopted out deaf cats, one-eyed cats, toothless cats and three-legged cats. But, Jakari is their first sightless kitty.

She loves being petted, loves exploring, loves lounging in the sunshine!

She’s only a few years old, but has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She recently had a dental appointment, so her teeth and gums are squeaky clean!

She gets along with other cats and doesn’t seem to mind dogs, as long as they’re nice to her.

Jakari needs a predictable environment, so she knows where her food, water, litter box and cuddle spots are.

The adoption fee will be waived for the right home!

To learn more, visit their website.

