Pet of the Day: Jakari

Jakari.
Jakari.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc.)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Leavenworth County Humane Society has adopted out deaf cats, one-eyed cats, toothless cats and three-legged cats. But, Jakari is their first sightless kitty.

She loves being petted, loves exploring, loves lounging in the sunshine!

She’s only a few years old, but has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She recently had a dental appointment, so her teeth and gums are squeaky clean!

She gets along with other cats and doesn’t seem to mind dogs, as long as they’re nice to her.

Jakari needs a predictable environment, so she knows where her food, water, litter box and cuddle spots are.

The adoption fee will be waived for the right home!

To learn more, visit their website.

