Man wounded in Tuesday morning Olathe shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said one man was in stable condition after being shot in the chest Tuesday morning.

The Olathe Police Department said officers were called to the 500 block of North Walnut Street for an armed disturbance.

When police arrived, they found a man had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and said to be in stable condition. Police said “all involved parties have been contacted.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

