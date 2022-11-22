Aging & Style
Man wounded in Tuesday morning Olathe shooting

FILE — Anyone with information has been asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said one man was in stable condition after being shot in the chest Tuesday morning.

The Olathe Police Department said officers were called to the 500 block of North Walnut Street for an armed disturbance.

When police arrived, they found a man had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and said to be in stable condition. Police said “all involved parties have been contacted.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

