Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More and more holiday displays are being added as we get closer to Christmas.

Union Station just opened its walkthrough holiday village. They call it Holiday Reflections.

It’s the third year for the display in the Grand Hall, covering 27,000 square feet with lights and more.

It’s designed to be like a village, with sky-high lights representing trees and giant forest friends.

There are displays that span generations.

There are window displays like in the 50s, with department stores, diner chairs, a place to leave your letters for Santa.

Move on further down the hall and you have rides for children on the the original 1930s-era Jones Store train.

Then, there’s a model train display that goes on and on.

New this year -- and talk about going from “then to now” -- is a VR Sleigh Ride option.

