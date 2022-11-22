Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station

Generic.
Generic.(WILX)
By Betsy Webster
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More and more holiday displays are being added as we get closer to Christmas.

Union Station just opened its walkthrough holiday village. They call it Holiday Reflections.

It’s the third year for the display in the Grand Hall, covering 27,000 square feet with lights and more.

It’s designed to be like a village, with sky-high lights representing trees and giant forest friends.

There are displays that span generations.

There are window displays like in the 50s, with department stores, diner chairs, a place to leave your letters for Santa.

Move on further down the hall and you have rides for children on the the original 1930s-era Jones Store train.

Then, there’s a model train display that goes on and on.

New this year -- and talk about going from “then to now” -- is a VR Sleigh Ride option.

To learn more, visit Union Station’s website.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Last week, we told you about how the Johnson County Christmas Bureau had no place to host its...
Johnson County Christmas Bureau finds location to distribute donations
Mayor Bob Pape, councilmembers, and Drake Development held a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Groundbreaking for Merriam Grand Station held at old Kmart along Shawnee Mission Parkway
Charles O. Bessenbacher.
Missing man not seen for a week found safe
After writing 33 citations at an illegal car sideshow on Sunday, Kansas City police released a...
Kansas City police enforce citations for illegal car sideshows