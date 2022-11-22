Aging & Style
KCPD investigating double homicide at 27th & Prospect

File photo - police lights.
File photo - police lights.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown and Greg Payne
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened near their East Patrol Campus on Tuesday afternoon.

It appears that police went to the area of E. 27th Street & Prospect Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

When police arrived, they found the bodies of two individuals who had been fatally shot.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

