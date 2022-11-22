Kansas Courts website knocked offline, judicial districts affected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Courts website has been knocked offline, which may affect a few judicial districts.

Kansas Courts says that on Tuesday, Nov. 22, its judicial branch website is temporarily offline. The site is expected to be back online by the end of the day. The following websites for judicial districts have also been affected:

2nd Judicial District

6th Judicial District

11th Judicial District

12th Judicial District

16th Judicial District

24th Judicial District

30th Judicial District

The Court indicated that online services that are reached through the website but are not part of it continue to be available.

While the judicial branch website is offline, the Court said it is not possible to search appellate opinions or Supreme Court rules and orders.

