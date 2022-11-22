Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Kansas Courts website knocked offline, judicial districts affected

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Courts website has been knocked offline, which may affect a few judicial districts.

Kansas Courts says that on Tuesday, Nov. 22, its judicial branch website is temporarily offline. The site is expected to be back online by the end of the day. The following websites for judicial districts have also been affected:

  • 2nd Judicial District
  • 6th Judicial District
  • 11th Judicial District
  • 12th Judicial District
  • 16th Judicial District
  • 24th Judicial District
  • 30th Judicial District

The Court indicated that online services that are reached through the website but are not part of it continue to be available.

While the judicial branch website is offline, the Court said it is not possible to search appellate opinions or Supreme Court rules and orders.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Kevin Johnson. The Missouri...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson
This year’s goal is to get 1,000 turkeys in 15 hours Tuesday starting at 7 a.m.
Barber shops hold friendly turkey donation competition to help families in need
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts disappointed during the World Cup group C soccer match between...
World Cup stunner! Saudi Arabia beats Argentina 2-1
The Plaza lights turn on for 93rd year, as the Country Club Plaza turns 100 years old.
First Look: Plaza lights to shine for 93rd year