Johnson County Christmas Bureau finds location to distribute donations

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Last week, we told you about the Johnson County Christmas Bureau putting out a plea to the public. The nonprofit had no place to host its annual holiday shop where tons of donations are given away to people in need.

Well, we have an update. Hundreds of pallets are now rolling into the old Stein Mart right across from Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Over a million dollars in donations -- including clothing, food and gifts -- are all being unpacked and positioned for over 12,000 recipients. That number of neighbors in need is already exceeding last year’s total.

When word got out that the nonprofit was scrambling to find a place to distribute everything, David Block’s phone started lighting up.

“We actually got a call from multiple people around town that had seen they were anxiously looking for a location,” the president of Block and Co. Real Estate said.

Block actually held off a tenant that was supposed to move in so he could provide the space for a couple weeks.

“We are excited,” said Nina Kimbrough, Executive Director of the Johnson County Christmas Bureau. “We are so thankful to everyone who called, everyone who took it upon themselves to really make this Christmas miracle happen for our neighbors in need.”

The holiday shop opens up on Dec. 2 but they still need volunteers! If you’d like to help, click here.

