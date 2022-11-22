Hundreds pack Power & Light for World Cup Watch Party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Men’s National Team’s match against Wales drew a packed house to the Power & Light District on Monday afternoon.

The match was one of several watch parties in the district throughout the week.

Some fans, like Amy Macken, took the entire week off to watch the matches.

“I’m a soccer fanatic,” she said. “The growth in soccer here is amazing. That’s why they call it Soccer Capital USA.”

Many in the crowd were already looking forward to Kansas City hosting matches in 2026.

Johnny Moldonado and his brother Ronald were impressed with the atmosphere downtown. They were confident that it was just a preview of the excitement to come in four years.

“The love for soccer here is amazing,” Ronald said. “We always put up. We always show up. When the World Cup shows up, we’ll always be here.”

In the end, the U.S. tied Wales in a disappointing 1-1 finish.

“It was awesome, but the draw was frustrating,” said Kayla Conner. “Hopefully, we win on Friday.”

She said she’d be back to cheer again in Power & Light, glad to have enjoyed the energetic atmosphere on Monday.

