FORECAST: Mild temperatures expected Tuesday

Grab a jacket and enjoy a cool November evening under clear skies. Area temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s shortly after sunset. By daybreak, temperatures will be near 30 degrees. Tuesday will be another very mild day. Highs will rebound into the upper 50s! That will be followed by temperatures in the mid-50s on Wednesday. A cold front will pass through early Thursday morning, offering a 30% chance for light showers on Thanksgiving Day. The rain will taper off by the afternoon. Black Friday looks fine for early shoppers. However, there is a chance of meaningful rain over half an inch on Saturday.

