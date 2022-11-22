FORECAST: Cold in the morning, with an afternoon warmup

On Tuesday morning, clear skies and radiational cooling will allow us to drop temperatures to the middle and upper 20s. Due to a mild 5-to-15 mph wind out of the south/southwest, wind chill values are expected within the upper teens and lower 20s. Jackets and coats for the kids, and a hot cup of coffee for yourself for that morning commute, look like a very good idea.

On Tuesday afternoon, high pressure remains the dominant weather pattern throughout the region, which will aid in keeping skies mainly sunny. The southerly flow will continue to pump in warmer air, which will increase daytime highs to the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will start to pick up wind once again, pushing forward to Wednesday with the approach of our next storm system from the west. We are expecting a new area of low pressure and cold front combination out of Colorado. Clouds are expected to increase Wednesday afternoon and hinder temperatures from achieving the lower 60s, but we still expect to be slightly above average with highs in the lower and middle 50s.

By Thanksgiving, scattered showers are now more likely throughout the early morning and into the afternoon. Aggressive storm activity or frozen precipitation is still looking unlikely for the area, but please be alert throughout the holiday, especially for any last minute commuting. The storm system pulls away very quickly, and a new storm system will take its place Saturday. Widespread heavy showers are likely then, as temperatures fall back to the upper 40s for daytime highs. A few isolated showers will permeate our football Sunday, but overall a dryer pattern will begin to take over as temperatures hover around seasonal.

