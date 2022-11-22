Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Barber shops hold friendly turkey donation competition to help families in need

This year’s goal is to get 1,000 turkeys in 15 hours Tuesday starting at 7 a.m.
This year’s goal is to get 1,000 turkeys in 15 hours Tuesday starting at 7 a.m.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local barber shops are stepping up this year again to help feed families for Thanksgiving as a friendly competition between Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Tuesday marks the 15th Annual Turkey Tuesday event happening at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy on East 17th Terrace and at KCK’s Clippin’ 2 Please Barbershop at 3211 State Avenue.

Joey Thomas of 180V Barber Salon will be competing with KCK’s Clippin’ 2 Please barbershop to see who can collect the most turkeys. This year’s goal is to get 1,000 turkeys in 15 hours Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. They will also be accepting canned goods (non-perishables), toiletries, and hygiene products.

The winning barber gets bragging rights for the year, but it’s to better the community and feed those who need the help this season. Both Thomas and Eric Williams of Clippin’ 2 Please said “it’s two states, one heart.”

Families who have applied to receive these can start coming Wednesday at 10 a.m. Families can apply for a meal at KnowJoeyFoundation.org

Due to COVID-19, this event will be a no-contact food drive so families will stay inside their vehicles during the exchange. Organizers ask that you have your ID ready.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Kevin Johnson. The Missouri...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson
Court ruling
Kansas Courts website knocked offline, judicial districts affected
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts disappointed during the World Cup group C soccer match between...
World Cup stunner! Saudi Arabia beats Argentina 2-1
The Plaza lights turn on for 93rd year, as the Country Club Plaza turns 100 years old.
First Look: Plaza lights to shine for 93rd year