WATCH: KCK police, district attorney share details of reviewing every Golubski case
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski, a retired police detective, faces numerous federal charges related to rape, kidnapping and sex trafficking.
Attorneys and community advocates have added that he framed people, too.
Golubski served with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for more than 30 years and became a captain.
The police department plans to help review all of his old cases.
It’s all part of a larger $1.7 million plan proposed Thursday by District Attorney Mark Dupree to digitize old police files involving Golubski’s old cases.
