Police issue Silver Alert for missing 87-year-old man not seen since Sunday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement issued a Silver Alert Monday morning for an 87-year-old man not seen Sunday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Bernard Zvacek was last seen in the 200 block of Northwest Hillcrest Lane in Lee’s Summit, Missouri at 5:30 p.m.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

The Highway Patrol stated Zvacek has gray hair and brown eyes, and he was last known to be wearing a flannel shirt, blue jacket, and jeans. The vehicle associated with him is a burgundy 2020 Hyundai Palisade bearing Missouri license tag XC9R9W.

He was said to have gone to visit his wife at Centerpoint Hospital in Independence and never arrived.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts has been asked to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Missouri State Highway Patrol - Troop A, Lee’s Summit at 816-622-0800.

