Police: 50-year-old man shot a week ago in Kansas City dies from injuries

FILE — KCPD said Kevin Slape died from injuries sustained in a Nov. 15 shooting.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man hospitalized following a Nov. 15 shooting has died from his injuries.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that officers had responded to the 5800 block of E. 20th St. at 6:30 that evening for a shooting call.

They found Kevin Slape had been shot and was outside the home. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The police department released Monday that Slape had died.

Officers said the person of interest who had been taken into custody following the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline leading to an arrest in this case.


