Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

More women becoming firefighters at Mid-County Fire Protection District at Lake of the Ozarks

More women continue to join the fire industry
More women continue to join the fire industry(kytv)
By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Mid-County Fire Protection District has a staff of nine women.

The ranks range from interns to chief. The women say they joined to serve like any other firefighter would.

“I’ve always wanted to help people, no one in my family did this kind of thing. So it’s kind of cool to be the first person to take the leap to do that. And I just I’ve always looked up to firefighters as a kid so it was cool to get to be a part of that.,” said Courtney McEwen.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass...
WATCH: KCK police, district attorney share details of reviewing every Golubski case
KCK police, district attorney share details of reviewing every Golubski case
KCK police, district attorney share details of reviewing every Golubski case
Generic.
Blue Springs South student in custody after ‘threat of violence’ is posted