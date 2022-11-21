HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on Rich Eisen’s radio show.

After that, Mahomes extended an invitation to Winkler to meet him when the Chiefs traveled out west this season.

Speaking to KCTV5 News, Winkler --- known as ‘The Fonz’ --- explained his love for the quarterback Kansas City loves.

“I love the way Patrick Mahomes plays the game,” he said. “There’s no drama. There’s improvisation. There’s concentration. There’s grace. And there’s winning.”

Confirmed: The Fonz is a big Patrick Mahomes fan. "There's improvisation. There's concentration. There's grace. And there's winning." @ScottKCTV5 with the hard hitting Q's in LA. #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/shIAa5zH8I — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) November 21, 2022

Mahomes presented Winkler a jersey.

Patrick hooked Henry Winkler up with a jersey. Cool moment. pic.twitter.com/rcO5m8sLIz — Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) November 21, 2022

