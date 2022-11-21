Groundbreaking for Merriam Grand Station held at old Kmart along Shawnee Mission Parkway

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Mayor Bob Pape, councilmembers, and Drake Development held a groundbreaking ceremony for Merriam Grand Station on Monday afternoon.

It took place at the old Kmart building along Shawnee Mission Parkway, on the western side of Antioch Road and to the east of I-35. The old building is behind Freddy’s and Krispy Kreme, and just to the southwest of Pegah’s.

The Merriam Grand Station development, which will contain two apartment complexes and space for five businesses or restaurants, is set to be finished by the end of 2026. There will also be green space and a parking garage.

The $136 million development was approved this summer.

Crews are expected to demolish the old Kmart building by the end of this year. Construction of the new Merriam Grand Station will then start in 2023.

The city of Merriam has provided more information about the project, as well as a rendering of what it is going to look like, on their website.

The city notes that construction won’t impact the Freddy’s and Krispy Kreme. So, you’ll still be able to acquire fry sauce and get your pre-sunrise sugar fix.

