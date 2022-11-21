Four people with serious injuries after east Kansas City apartment fire
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials said four people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation in an apartment fire.
The Kansas City Fire Department stated four people had to be rescued via a ladder from the upper floors of a burning apartment building off Independence and Gladstone avenues.
Fire officials said they also rescued two dogs and a cat.
Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
