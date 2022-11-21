Four people with serious injuries after east Kansas City apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials said four people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation in an apartment fire.

The Kansas City Fire Department stated four people had to be rescued via a ladder from the upper floors of a burning apartment building off Independence and Gladstone avenues.

Fire officials said they also rescued two dogs and a cat.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

