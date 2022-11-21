FORECAST: Highs back in the 50s this week
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calm and clear heading into the holiday work week, Kansas City!
Let the warmup begin, with highs climbing back into the 50s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday!
We are tracking a light wave of clouds and a few sprinkles for Thursday. Rainfall chances for Thanksgiving Day are at 20 percent.
