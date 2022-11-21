Deadly shooting inside Kansas City apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City apartment building early Monday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter.

Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a call of several gunshots in the area of East Armour Boulevard near Virginia Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man inside a nearby apartment building. He had been shot and was unresponsive, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police do not have any suspect information and are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter.

Detectives and crime scene personnel canvassed for witnesses and processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting should call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043, or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.