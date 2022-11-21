Aging & Style
Blues to honor CVPA community, first responders at Monday’s game

The St. Louis Blues will have students and staff from CVPA High School and first responders in attendance Monday night for a pregame puck drop.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Blues will have students and staff from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and first responders in attendance Monday night for a pregame ceremonial puck drop weeks after someone killed a student and teacher at the school.

Two CVPA students will sing the national anthem before the game. Other students will have their art displayed in the Blues for Kids section.

Some first responders will also take part in the pregame ceremony, including police officers and EMS. The game is at 7 p.m. against the Anaheim Ducks.

Additional teachers and staff have been invited to the game as well.

