Blue Springs South student in custody after ‘threat of violence’ is posted

By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs South High School student is in custody after posting a threat on social media.

According to the Blue Springs Police Department, the student posted “a threat of violence” on social media.

The police department and the Blue Springs School District investigated the threat right away and found out who originally posted it.

The student was taken into custody, according to police.

“There is no current concern for the safety of the students at the high school,” the police said.

The police department added that the student is a minor and will be referred to “juvenile authorities.”

