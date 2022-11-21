Aging & Style
2 Raytown businesses burn overnight following several small explosions

By Marleah Campbell and Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Raytown businesses caught fire early Monday morning, including an auto shop and a nonprofit that helps veterans.

Crews responded to the scene at East 76th Terrace and Raytown Road just after midnight and found the Disabled American Veterans Donation Center and the Recon Auto Center on fire. They worked to put out the fire over the course of about 30 minutes, but both businesses sustained significant damage.

Firefighters told KCTV5 that there were several small explosions inside the auto shop prior to the fire starting there. The fire then spread to the donation center next door.

The donation center is a nonprofit organization that accepts new and gently-used clothing items. They also offer a variety of services to veterans, from giving rides to medical appointments to hosting job fairs.

The state fire marshal was on-scene Monday morning investigating the fire. No one was hurt.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

