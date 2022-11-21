Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK

Generic.
Generic.(WLBT)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a woman who had been shot.

A male suspect had fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

The KCKPD’s Major Case Unit is investigating the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass...
WATCH: KCK police, district attorney share details of reviewing every Golubski case
KCK police, district attorney share details of reviewing every Golubski case
KCK police, district attorney share details of reviewing every Golubski case
Generic.
Blue Springs South student in custody after ‘threat of violence’ is posted
More women continue to join the fire industry
More women becoming firefighters at Mid-County Fire Protection District at Lake of the Ozarks