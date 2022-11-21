1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a woman who had been shot.

A male suspect had fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

The KCKPD’s Major Case Unit is investigating the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

