What does Kansas City want for Christmas? It depends on whom you ask

Santa is making his rounds across the metro this month. Saturday night, he made an appearance at Zona Rosa. He rode in on a fire truck to help set the shopping center’s 55-foot-tall tree alight.
By Betsy Webster
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Santa is making his rounds across the metro this month. Saturday night, he made an appearance at Zona Rosa. He rode in on a fire truck to help set the shopping center’s 55-foot-tall tree alight.

He’ll be back for professional photo opportunities beginning the day after Thanksgiving. You can book a time and check pricing here. (ZonaRosa.com/Santa)

On December 2nd, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., he will host a pajama party where families can take their own photos free of charge. Free milk and cookies will be available. In return, Zona Rosa requests a donation of mac and cheese cups to feed northland kids.

KCTV5′s Betsy Webster asked what’s on people’s wish lists – adults and kids alike.

