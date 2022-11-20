What does Kansas City want for Christmas? It depends on whom you ask

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Santa is making his rounds across the metro this month. Saturday night, he made an appearance at Zona Rosa. He rode in on a fire truck to help set the shopping center’s 55-foot-tall tree alight.

He’ll be back for professional photo opportunities beginning the day after Thanksgiving. You can book a time and check pricing here. (ZonaRosa.com/Santa)

On December 2nd, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., he will host a pajama party where families can take their own photos free of charge. Free milk and cookies will be available. In return, Zona Rosa requests a donation of mac and cheese cups to feed northland kids.

KCTV5′s Betsy Webster asked what’s on people’s wish lists – adults and kids alike.

