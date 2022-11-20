Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs

police lights
police lights(wdtv)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs.

At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.

At least one bullet struck the vehicle, but no trooper was injured.

The gunfire was reported in the area of I-70 and NW Adams Dairy Road in Blue Springs.

The suspects have not been apprehended as of this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KU football dominated by Texas on senior day
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured...
Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco fined for hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster
Wind will relax as we head through the evening and overnight hours, but expect them to ramp up...
FORECAST: A breezy, but warmer Sunday is ahead for Kansas City
Kansas State players celebrate after a defensive touchdown against West Virginia during the...
No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth