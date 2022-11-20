Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs.

At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.

At least one bullet struck the vehicle, but no trooper was injured.

The gunfire was reported in the area of I-70 and NW Adams Dairy Road in Blue Springs.

The suspects have not been apprehended as of this time.

