Police need help finding missing 10-year-old Jayvan Scott

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing person/juvenile report has been issued for 10-year-old Jayvan Scott.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued the missing report at 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning.

Scott is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

KCPD said he was last seen Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. in the area of 99th and Richmond Avenue. He was wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts and flip flops.

If located, police ask that people call 911.

