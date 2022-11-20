Kansas City LGBTQ Commission issues statement following Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

This morning, the LGBTQ Commission was notified that a mass shooting occurred at Club Q and authorities have confirmed that we’ve lost 5 individuals and 18 more are injured due to last night’s mass shooting. This hate-fueled violence is an outgrowth of the divisive anti-LGBTQ+ movement that’s happening in our country and right here in our community. Every politician that spews anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric bears responsibility for the Colorado Springs shooting. Every politician who says that guns aren’t the problem bears responsibility for the Colorado Springs shooting. We as a commission will continue to monitor this situation while understanding the fear and trauma this will also create here in the local LGBTQ+ community.

The anti-LGBTQ+ movement and the actions that come from it have sadly brought us here before. In June of 2016, an individual filled with this same hate took the lives of 49 people with the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. This country needs to take a hard look at where hatred and gun violence intersect that allows senseless violence to continue to occur against the LGBTQ+ community. This cannot happen again and the only way we’ll ensure it won’t is with action and policy change. Thoughts and prayers will not protect victims from the looming threat of violence against them, action and policy will. Our hearts collectively go out to the victims and their families impacted this Sunday morning.