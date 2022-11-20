Kansas City LGBTQ Commission issues statement following Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that killed five people and injured 18 others, the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission has released a statement.
In it, the commission called for and directed responsibility for another mass shooting toward politicians that engage in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and are pro-guns.
Authorities in Colorado Springs said a 22-year-old gunman opened fire shortly before midnight and officers received the call about the shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. The first police officer arrived on scene after midnight.