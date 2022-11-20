Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $92.9 million jackpot will go to one lucky Kansan who reported their winnings over the weekend.

The Kansas Lottery website indicates that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, the $92.9 million jackpot was hit - and the winning ticket was sold in Northeast Kansas.

There is no word on who the winner is as of Sunday afternoon as the Kansas Lottery allows players to remain anonymous. The Lottery said this prevents the store that sold the winning ticket to be announced until after the prize is claimed for security purposes, however, the retailer will receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery indicated that the ticket was sold in one fo the following counties:

  • Marshall,
  • Nemaha,
  • Brown,
  • Doniphan,
  • Riley,
  • Pottawatomie,
  • Jackson,
  • Atchison,
  • Geary,
  • Wabaunsee,
  • Shawnee,
  • Jefferson,
  • Leavenworth,
  • Wyandotte,
  • Johnson,
  • Osage,
  • Douglas,
  • Franklin,
  • Miami,
  • Morris,
  • and the northern half of Lyon counties.

The website noted that the winner also has a $47.3 million cash option.

“The Kansas Lottery had the pleasure of making someone out there a little more thankful this week,” said Kansas Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell. “We are thrilled for our winner, as nothing makes us happier than giving away a big jackpot to our players.”

The Lottery noted that the winning numbers for the Nov. 19 Powerball were 7-28-62-63-64 and Powerball 10. It said this was the first winning jackpot in the Sunflower State since 2012.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Overland Park officers are growing out their facial hair in partnership with Braden's Hope, to...
Overland Park police growing out facial hair to fight childhood cancer
Overland Park officers are growing out their facial hair in partnership with Braden's Hope, to...
Overland Park officers growing out facial hair to fight childhood cancers
A man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City apartment building early Monday morning.
Deadly shooting inside Kansas City apartment building
A man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City apartment building early Monday morning.
Man shot and killed inside KCMO apartment complex
An overnight fire damaged two Raytown businesses, including a nonprofit that helps veterans.
2 Raytown businesses burn overnight following several small explosions