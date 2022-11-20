Aging & Style
Former KU guard Devon Dotson signs two-way contract with Wizards

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Kansas' Devon Dotson (1) celebrates after an NCAA...
FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Kansas' Devon Dotson (1) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. Kansas finished the season No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, FIle)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas guard Devon Dotson is gaining some trust in the nation’s capital. The former Jayhawk All-American reportedly agreed to terms on a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards.

Dotson had spent time this season in the NBA G-League, where he’s averaged 12.1 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Capital City Go-Go. The Go-Go are the G-League affiliate of the Wizards.

The 6-foot-2 guard has played in 22 career games in the NBA, all of which as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

Two-way contracts in the NBA allow players to participate in 50 games in the regular season.

