FORECAST: Warmup begins in time for the holiday week
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calm and clear heading into the holiday workweek Kansas City.
Let the warm up begin with highs climbing back into the 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday!
We are tracking a light wave of clouds and a few sprinkles for Thursday. Rainfall chances for Thanksgiving Day are at 20%.
