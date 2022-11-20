FORECAST: Warmup begins in time for the holiday week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calm and clear heading into the holiday workweek Kansas City.

Let the warm up begin with highs climbing back into the 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday!

We are tracking a light wave of clouds and a few sprinkles for Thursday. Rainfall chances for Thanksgiving Day are at 20%.

Stay connected with Storm Track 5 Weather on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.