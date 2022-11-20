Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

FORECAST: Warmup begins in time for the holiday week

Calm and clear heading into the holiday workweek Kansas City.
Calm and clear heading into the holiday workweek Kansas City.(Erin Little/KCTV5)
By Erin Little
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calm and clear heading into the holiday workweek Kansas City.

Let the warm up begin with highs climbing back into the 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday!

We are tracking a light wave of clouds and a few sprinkles for Thursday. Rainfall chances for Thanksgiving Day are at 20%.

Stay connected with Storm Track 5 Weather on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nov. 20 weather KC
FORECAST: Breezy and warmer Sunday with warming trend continuing midweek
Nov. 20 weather KC
FORECAST: Breezy and warmer Sunday with warming trend continuing midweek
Wind will relax as we head through the evening and overnight hours, but expect them to ramp up...
FORECAST: A breezy, but warmer Sunday is ahead for Kansas City
Kansas City forecast Nov. 19
FORECAST: Temps top out in the 30s with wind keeping feels like temps in the 20s