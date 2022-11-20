Aging & Style
FORECAST: Breezy and warmer Sunday with warming trend continuing midweek

By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Breezy and warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Warmer temperatures will carry over into the workweek with highs in the 50s from Monday through Wednesday.

Models continue to bring a cold front our way Thursday for Thanksgiving, but it doesn’t appear to be a significant one with a big change in temperatures late in the week. We also have a slight chance of rain Thursday otherwise mainly dry conditions are expected all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

