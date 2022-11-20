FORECAST: Breezy and warmer Sunday with warming trend continuing midweek

Breezy and warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Warmer temperatures will carry over into the workweek with highs in the 50s from Monday through Wednesday.

Models continue to bring a cold front our way Thursday for Thanksgiving, but it doesn’t appear to be a significant one with a big change in temperatures late in the week. We also have a slight chance of rain Thursday otherwise mainly dry conditions are expected all the way through the upcoming weekend.

