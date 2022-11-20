Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was...
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key, Florida.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key, Florida.

Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet amid 30 mph winds.

The Coast Guard didn’t immediately say from where the people on the boat were migrating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
Jason David Frank, actor on original ‘Power Rangers,’ dies at 49
This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Henry...
Tenn. inmate’s mutilation highlights prison mental care woes
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Dating is tough and apparently more expensive than ever.
Dating costs 40% more than it did 10 years ago, report says