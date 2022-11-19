Aging & Style
Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street at a high rate of speed. A silver Kia Spectra was traveling eastbound on 12th Street just west of Van Brunt when the Chevrolet struck the Kia head on.

The passenger seated in the front seat of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition, and the front seat passenger of the Kia was also transported to a local hospital and described as being in “very critical condition,” according to the police. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals and each were in stable condition.

Police said the crash happened at 1:43 a.m. Saturday morning.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

