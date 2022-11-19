Aging & Style
UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted for Buckner, Sibley and Levasy

Three cities in Jackson County, Mo. are under a boil advisory until Nov. 22.
Three cities in Jackson County, Mo. are under a boil advisory until Nov. 22.(WBKO)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted, according to Buckner City Administrator Joe Bobadilla.

ORIGINAL STORY

Three cities in Jackson County, Mo. are under a boil advisory.

A water main break is in effect for all residents of Buckner, Sibley and Levasy who live north of 24 Highway.

Bottled water or boiled water are encouraged for drinking and cooking.

Water should be brought to a full rolling boil for one minute, according to the CDC.

