Scores and highlights of playoff high school football in the KC metro

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves.

Here are the games:

Kansas Class 6A semifinals:

  • Gardner-Edgerton 56, Olathe Northwest 7
    • Winner takes on Manhattan, who won 28-23 over Derby
The Trailblazers advance to the Kansas 6A State Championship.

Kansas Class 5A semifinals:

  • Mill Valley 63, Blue Valley Southwest 0
    • Winner takes on Maize, who won 42-0 over Hays
The Jaguars advance to their fourth straight title game.

Kansas Class 4A semifinals:

  • Bishop Miege 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 28
    • Winner takes on Wamego, who won 33-16 over McPherson
The Stags avenged a loss to the Saints earlier in the year.

Missouri Class 6 semifinals:

  • Lee’s Summit North 33, DeSmet 6
    • Winner takes on victor of Christian Brothers at Liberty NorthGame played Saturday at 1 p.m.

Missouri Class 5 quarterfinals:

  • Fort Osage 29, Grain Valley 10
  • Winner takes on victor of MICDS and Cape Girardeau Central played Saturday at 1 p.m.
Fort Osage won the rematch of last year's Missouri Class 5 state quarterfinals.

Missouri Class 4

  • Center at Smithville
    • Game played Saturday at 1 p.m.
WATCH: Center HS and Smithville HS meet in quarterfinals Saturday in Class 4 playoffs

