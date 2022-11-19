Scores and highlights of playoff high school football in the KC metro
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night.
This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves.
Here are the games:
Kansas Class 6A semifinals:
- Gardner-Edgerton 56, Olathe Northwest 7
- Winner takes on Manhattan, who won 28-23 over Derby
Kansas Class 5A semifinals:
- Mill Valley 63, Blue Valley Southwest 0
- Winner takes on Maize, who won 42-0 over Hays
Kansas Class 4A semifinals:
- Bishop Miege 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 28
- Winner takes on Wamego, who won 33-16 over McPherson
Missouri Class 6 semifinals:
- Lee’s Summit North 33, DeSmet 6
- Winner takes on victor of Christian Brothers at Liberty NorthGame played Saturday at 1 p.m.
Missouri Class 5 quarterfinals:
- Fort Osage 29, Grain Valley 10
- Winner takes on victor of MICDS and Cape Girardeau Central played Saturday at 1 p.m.
Missouri Class 4
- Center at Smithville
- Game played Saturday at 1 p.m.
WATCH: Center HS and Smithville HS meet in quarterfinals Saturday in Class 4 playoffs
