Scores and highlights of playoff high school football in the KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves.

Here are the games:

Kansas Class 6A semifinals:

Gardner-Edgerton 56, Olathe Northwest 7 Winner takes on Manhattan, who won 28-23 over Derby



The Trailblazers advance to the Kansas 6A State Championship.

Kansas Class 5A semifinals:

Mill Valley 63, Blue Valley Southwest 0 Winner takes on Maize, who won 42-0 over Hays



The Jaguars advance to their fourth straight title game.

Kansas Class 4A semifinals:

Bishop Miege 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 28 Winner takes on Wamego, who won 33-16 over McPherson



The Stags avenged a loss to the Saints earlier in the year.

Missouri Class 6 semifinals:

Lee’s Summit North 33, DeSmet 6 Winner takes on victor of Christian Brothers at Liberty NorthGame played Saturday at 1 p.m.



Missouri Class 5 quarterfinals:

Fort Osage 29, Grain Valley 10

Winner takes on victor of MICDS and Cape Girardeau Central played Saturday at 1 p.m.

Fort Osage won the rematch of last year's Missouri Class 5 state quarterfinals.

Missouri Class 4

Center at Smithville Game played Saturday at 1 p.m.



Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.